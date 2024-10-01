HARRIS AND BIDEN FACE THEIR OCTOBER SURPRISE: Major Longshoremen Strike Hits East Coast Ports.
Thousands of dock workers at ports along the East and Gulf coasts went on strike early Tuesday morning amid a contract dispute, halting the flow of goods with a potentially costly work stoppage.
Their union, the International Longshoremen’s Association, failed to reach a new six-year agreement with the United States Maritime Alliance, the group representing employers at ports from Maine to Texas. Workers walked off the job just as their previous contract expired.
It’s unclear how long the strike will last and how expensive it will be, but a prolonged shutdown could deal a significant blow to the economy since the workers who handle shipping containers control major commercial choke points.
The showdown also presents a political problem for President Joe Biden, who has the power to suspend the strike. Doing so would take away workers’ leverage and could hurt the union-friendly president’s relationship with organized labor.
Exit quote from Harold J. Daggett, the union’s president, and gold chain enthusiast (language warning):
This video is better if you play the music from ‘The Godfather’ underneath it. https://t.co/A2P4bSfG8Y
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2024