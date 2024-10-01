REMEMBER JOE? Biden Can Check Out Any Time He Likes (And He’s Basically Left).

The chat on X at zero-dark-thirty on Tuesday — unconfirmed as yet — is that “the first numbers of deceased Western North Carolinians are in the mid-hundreds,” and that’s just in Asheville. Meanwhile, the old man on the beach griped — our POTUS in name only — on Monday that he “was on the phone for at least two hours” on Saturday and Sunday, so he’d done all he could for Hurricane Helene relief.

Whether or not Biden was actually in “command,” as he put it during a press conference that he coughed his way through before another one of his curt exits, the optics of POTUS lounging on the beach while his fellow Americans waited on rooftops for rescue were awful.

Besides, few people believe Biden is in command of anything anymore. World leaders — particularly Israel’s Bibi Netanyahu, thank goodness — no longer give a rat’s patootie what the Formerly Most Powerful Man in the World™ has to say about anything. So why should his cabinet? Or FEMA?