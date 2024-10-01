October 1, 2024

GLEICHSCHALTUNG: Uh-Oh. Now, Even Barbells Are Problematic. “A CrossFit coach shared that a female who attended his class freaked out after he mentioned that the gym had both men’s and women’s barbells and suggested the latter might be a better fit for her. The woman got angry, accused him of discrimination, and went to the gym owner to complain about said discrimination.”

Posted at 12:12 pm by Stephen Green