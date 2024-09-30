NOW THERE’S A RINGING ENDORSEMENT! Kamala Harris says insomnia hit after Biden dropped out, was sleep deprived the day of Walz pick.

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed Monday that she suffered from insomnia after President Biden endorsed her as his successor — and that she was sleep deprived the morning she picked her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris, 59, told “All The Smoke” hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that she made her “gut” decision to select Walz after being unable to sleep much the night before, waking up early that Tuesday morning in Washington and using cooking to calm her mind.

“From the time that the president called me and told me he wasn’t running, I mean, it’s just like everything was in speedy, speedy motion, and I was not sleeping so well,” Harris told the basketball stars, who both played for the Harris-supported Golden State Warriors.

“And that one morning I just, I mean, I had, I don’t know, a few hours’ sleep — and I, you know, I like to sleep. I just got up,” she said. “I was like — so I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it.”