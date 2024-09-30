ISRAEL SETTLING ALL THE FAMILY BUSINESS: Third loud blast heard by BBC team.

For those who remain in Dahieh – the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs – it’s becoming a familiar message.

The IDF sent out a fresh warning late this evening, external that residents of three areas needed to evacuate. It meant Israeli air strikes were coming, and less than an hour later we heard two separate attacks.

The second was the louder, a long boom rumbling around the capital, the sound echoing and bouncing off the tall buildings around us.

As I write this update, we hear a third strike. Once again, it’s a tense and frightening night for people in the capital, some of whom are still sleeping out on the streets.