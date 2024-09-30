WHERE IS THE GOP?

The Commission’s decision today is unprecedented. Never before has the Commission voted to approve the transfer of a broadcast license—let alone the… pic.twitter.com/gnMbl2z8Jb

The FCC just released the text of its 3-2 decision to approve a Soros backed group’s purchase of 200+ radio stations.

More:

Federal law requires applicants like these with excessive foreign ownership to file a petition for declaratory ruling at the same time that they seek FCC approval for the relevant licenses, they must then complete that process before the FCC can approve the assignment of licenses, and that process must enable Executive Branch agencies with national security and specific policy expertise to weigh in.

But in this case, the Applicants decided that they did not need to comply with any of those legal requirements. The Applicants expressly state that they will have foreign investment in excess of the statutory 25 percent benchmark.

Did they file the petition for declaratory ruling required by the Code of Federal Regulations? No, they did not.

Did they obtain approval from the FCC for their excessive foreign ownership? No, they did not.

Did the Applicants afford the Executive Branch agencies with national security and relevant policy expertise an opportunity to consider their application as well as the source and amount of foreign investment? No, they did not.

The Commission has never done this before. So why are we voting for a first-ever fast track today?