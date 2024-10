DEFLECTION DURING A NATURAL DISASTER IS NOT A GOOD LOOK, GOVERNOR:

And yet, NC Gov. Roy Cooper shamed his citizens at today's press conference, saying that "people in low-lying areas were told to evacuate."

This isn't a low-lying area, Gov. Many of the hard-hit areas were not. This is a point so many are missing. https://t.co/BQqsDaZjHc

— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 30, 2024