WELL, GOOD: Taiwanese military report says China lacks full invasion force.

China has stepped up deployments of new types of anti-ship ballistic missiles and ultra-high-speed hypersonic missiles, which will provide opportunities for strikes against foreign military forces in the seas between the Chinese coast and what Beijing calls the “second island chain” — islands stretching from Japan to Guam, the report said.

The report also disclosed that the Chinese coast guard is being bolstered with new weapons and the addition of small warships from the Chinese navy.

But despite China’s overall buildup, the report concludes that China’s current capabilities are not sufficient to move large amounts of forces across the 100-mile Taiwan Strait that would be needed in a military strike. The lack of amphibious forces and supply capabilities for cross-strait warfare means the Chinese military is “not fully prepared to conduct a full-scale invasion on Taiwan,” the report said.

A military source said one of the lessons China has learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is that an assault on Taiwan will be much more difficult than originally anticipated.