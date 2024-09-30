KAMALA’S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA’s Nowhere to Be Found.

Fortunately though: The President Announces Visit to Hurricane Helene Devastation. No, not Joe:

To paraphrase Woody Allen’s famous quote, eighty percent of leadership (and politics) is showing up. For all his “common man” conceits, Biden never learned the wisdom of presence. Kamala Harris doesn’t appear to have a clue about it either. Trump, on the other hand, understands presence as a political value. He didn’t show up in East Palestine by mistake, and the lack of response from Biden and Harris gives him a great opportunity to provide a contrast in leadership. Flying aid into the area will give those on the ground a real boost in morale, not to mention address the real needs of those in the devastated region, incrementally at least. Biden, meanwhile, just got back to the White House after spending the hurricane at Rehoboth Beach on vacation. Where’s Harris? She’s cutting short a campaign visit to Nevada to go back to Washington DC. Neither one will go to the disaster area until later in the week, the White House says, to avoid disrupting the emergency response. When George W. Bush did that after Hurricane Katrina, the press pilloried him for his lack of presence. Keep an eye on the Protection Racket Media’s narratives in this disaster.

As for the current (p)resident:

Earlier: “Previously, [the media] couldn’t grouse about the Iraq War without seeming defeatist (and anti-liberationist and maybe even selfishly isolationist). Even the Clintons never figured a way out of that trap…Katrina gives [the MSM] a way to talk about Iraq without talking about Iraq. No wonder Gwen Ifill smiles the ‘inner smile.’”