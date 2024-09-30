HURRICANES: When then-President Trump visited Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, he got criticized in the press (and by my colleagues at the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights) for tossing paper towels to the crowd. The crowd was cheering, so I was never sure why the point was supposed to be. Ultimately, the press was unable able to make Maria the equivalent for Trump that Hurricane Katrina had been for Bush.

Biden and Harris are evidently hoping avoid the “Katrina” label too. We’ll see ….