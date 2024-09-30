BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: New York Times: Harris only ‘patriotic choice’ in presidential election.

The New York Times editorial board is backing Vice President Harris for president this fall over former President Trump. In an editorial published on Monday, the Times said it is “hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump.” “He has proved himself morally unfit for an office that asks its occupant to put the good of the nation above self-interest,” the newspaper wrote of Harris’s Republican opponent. “He has proved himself temperamentally unfit for a role that requires the very qualities — wisdom, honesty, empathy, courage, restraint, humility, discipline — that he most lacks.” For these reasons, the outlet continued, Harris is “the only patriotic choice for president,” regardless of “any political disagreements voters might have with her.”

But all leftists believe that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel,”* and the New York Times, through much of its reporting, and in particular its “1619 Project,” believes that America is built on Original Sin, so how can one be patriotic about it?

The last Republican that the Gray Lady endorsed for president was Ike, in 1956.

* Robert Heinlein had some choice thoughts on that quote, and the man who said it.