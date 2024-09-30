September 30, 2024

THAT AGED WELL:

The Biden-Harris administration had spent a couple of years ignoring the Abraham Accords, boosting Iran, showing enough daylight between DC and Jerusalem to cause skin cancer, and expecting the Middle East to remain quiet.

Unless war was what Biden-Harris wanted, that is. If so, the way things are going can’t be what they’d hoped for.

Posted at 10:38 am by Stephen Green