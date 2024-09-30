THAT AGED WELL:

I've obtained exclusive footage of just how quiet the Middle East has been lately:pic.twitter.com/7bNNcW00QJ — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 29, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration had spent a couple of years ignoring the Abraham Accords, boosting Iran, showing enough daylight between DC and Jerusalem to cause skin cancer, and expecting the Middle East to remain quiet.

Unless war was what Biden-Harris wanted, that is. If so, the way things are going can’t be what they’d hoped for.