THE HIGH COST OF CRONY CAPITALISM:

FYI – North Carolina would have 19,522 working @Starlink kits available today after Hurricane Helene had the FCC not revoked in bad faith the grant that was awarded to SpaceX as the winning bidder. pic.twitter.com/oXqTuyFBAc — ALEX (@ajtourville) September 30, 2024

Left unsaid: Every time the FAA delays another Starship flight test, it pushes back radically reducing the cost of getting more capable Gen2 Starlink satellites — and everything else — into orbit.