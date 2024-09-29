‘WEIRDO:’ Mother Jones Editor Roasted After Claiming Flight Attendant Wishing Her a ‘Blessed’ Day Was Sign of ‘Creeping Christian Nationalism.’
Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery faced endless mockery on social media after she shared a Friday anecdote in which she complained a flight attendant wished her and others a “blessed” evening after a safe flight to San Francisco.
Those who piled on to Jeffery included everyone from far-right activists to CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski to Frank Luntz.
The scorn was near-universal and saw the far-left editor attempt to defend her position numerous times before her anecdote went viral online and she eventually stopped responding.
