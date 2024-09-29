RACISM, STRAIGHT UP: 68% Back Proof of Citizenship for Voting.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 68% of Likely U.S. Voters want Congress to enact a law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in national elections. Just 22% disagree. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Congress on Wednesday passed a stop-gap funding measure to avert a partial government shutdown; Republicans tried and failed to include an amendment that would have required proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

However, 62% of voters would have supported a government shutdown to pass the proof-of-citizenship measure, including 48% who would Strongly Support a shutdown over the issue.