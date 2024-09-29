RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: Machete-armed man with Palestinian flag wounds 31 in Germany with arson, ramming attacks.

A 41-year-old Syrian national wounded 31 people, including two children who were left in critical condition, in arson attacks on Saturday in the German city of Essen, according to police and media reports from Sunday morning.

At around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, the man set fire to a residential building on Altenessener Strasse, at the corner of Pielsticker Strasse, according to Bild. He later drove a few streets over, where he set fire to a second residence.

The fire service said that 31 people were wounded in the arson attacks, while Essen police placed the number at 30.

Tagesschau reported that people threw children from windows onto cushions on the street to escape the flames.

After setting off the fires, the man reportedly drove to Katernberger Strasse, where he rammed his car into a store before reversing and ramming into the building again.