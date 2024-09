BIDEN COULD HAVE ORDERED THIS ACTION MONTHS AGO BUT FEARED “ESCALATION” EVEN AFTER ONE HOUTHI ATTACK AFTER ANOTHER:

The #Houthi's entire oil and fuel reserves at Al Hudaydah port is burning as a result of #Israeli airstrike and No one can extinguish it. Tt will burn until last drop of oil and fuel there. pic.twitter.com/2V3c9vlvet — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) September 29, 2024