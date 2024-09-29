PRESIDENTING IS HARD WORK — NO FOOLIN’, JACK:

There are so, SO many tiny communities on those backroads and little homesteads in those hollars and off dirt roads.

We may NEVER know who we've lost or who waited desperately for help.😭😭😭

And now, with TWO MAJOR INTERSTATES BREACHED getting help TO them, NTM, a bi-coastal… https://t.co/fIzv6rFJGN pic.twitter.com/E8CphyP98a

— tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) September 29, 2024