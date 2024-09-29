PRESIDENTING IS HARD WORK — NO FOOLIN’, JACK:
There are so, SO many tiny communities on those backroads and little homesteads in those hollars and off dirt roads.
We may NEVER know who we've lost or who waited desperately for help.😭😭😭
And now, with TWO MAJOR INTERSTATES BREACHED getting help TO them, NTM, a bi-coastal… https://t.co/fIzv6rFJGN pic.twitter.com/E8CphyP98a
— tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) September 29, 2024
I’m so old, I remember when George W. Bush taking in the view of Katrina from Air Force One was all it took to paint him as callous.
This photo joins two other infamous and campaign-destroying photos: Mike Dukakis and his tank; and George W. Bush flying over the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. https://t.co/NVK06uoV0c pic.twitter.com/ZzGvZHzlhw
— MtnMeister (@MtnMeister) September 11, 2024