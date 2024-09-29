WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF NEW YORK UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT JUST WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON THERE:

● Is It Time to Torch the Constitution?

—The New Yorker, Monday.

● Fran Lebowitz: ‘Biden Should Dissolve the Supreme Court.’

—Newsmax, yesterday.

● NYC Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to sweeping federal corruption indictment.

—The New York Daily News, Friday.

● Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Journey Ends Exactly Where You Expected It Would. “His urgent cause, according to New York magazine, which just profiled him for the unveiling of his newest book? You guessed it: The elimination of the Jewish state.”

—Jeffrey Blehar, NRO, Tuesday.