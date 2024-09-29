TRUTHBOMB: No matter who you are supporting in this election, one thing is for sure: Nobody knows nothing, and if they say they do, they are either lying, shilling, or just plain crazy.
TRUTHBOMB: No matter who you are supporting in this election, one thing is for sure: Nobody knows nothing, and if they say they do, they are either lying, shilling, or just plain crazy.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.