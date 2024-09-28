CHRISTIAN TOTO ON FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA’S MEGALOPOLIS: Auteur’s Messy Prayer for Brighter Tomorrow.

Francis Ford Coppola has spent decades thinking about a movie project now known as “Megalopolis.”

And it shows.

The sprawling drama packs so many consequential themes into its two-plus hours it could have yielded a half-dozen films. Maybe more.

As is, “Megalopolis” is a glorious mess, a clash of tonal styles and belief systems that delivers until it leaves us confused, if not frustrated by its reach.

Star Adam Driver deserves an honorary Oscar for holding all the fascinating pieces together.