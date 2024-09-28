LEBANON LIVE UPDATES: Hezbollah Confirms That Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike.

AP seems quite upset over his death. Did he ever stop by the office in Gaza? Sad Terrorist Noises: AP Mourns Loss of Colleague With Glowing Headline About Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah:”

AP on the death of a Republican Senator vs The possible death of a terror leader responsible for tens of thousands of deaths. pic.twitter.com/xy04v0s0dv — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 28, 2024

“Hezbollah is responsible not only for the deaths of Israelis, but hundreds of American troops. And the AP mourns their demise. You don’t despise the media enough. You really, really don’t.”