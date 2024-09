THIS WILL REPORTEDLY BE PRIME VIDEO’S ELECTION NIGHT ANCHOR. (Hint: ‘Spread Fake News, Get Rewarded’):

What I love about streaming video is all the memberberries it serves up:







Exit question: “Will they hire Dan Rather too?”

I hear he has prior commitments to CNN and Netflix.

Related: Mark Judge: Bezos Gets It Backwards: He Should Run Amazon Like the Post and the Post Like Amazon.