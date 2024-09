INDEED:

Regardless whether Nasrallah is dead, what a glorious fu*k you that was by the tiny Jewish state to the rest of the world!

They all wanted us to stop, to appease these jihadi bastards. But Netanyahu went to UN, slammed that cesspool, then got off podium & calmly gave the order.… pic.twitter.com/c6qmImsFcc

— Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) September 27, 2024