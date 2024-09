WELL, HE’S RIGHT: Netanyahu calls Mideast conflicts choice between ‘blessing or a curse,’ warns about Israel’s ‘long arm.’ “Netanyahu framed the issue as a choice between ‘a blessing or a curse,’ with Iran’s “unremitting aggression” as the ‘curse’ against the ‘blessing’ of reconciliation between Arab nations and Israel.”

Reminder: Team Biden chose to boost Iran and let Trump’s Israel-Arab nations Abraham Accords whither.