IS ANYBODY BUYING HER FLIP-FLOPS? Harris Tiptoes Away From Electric Vehicle Stance as Trump Seizes an Opening in Michigan.

Harris’s campaign, in the weeks after the vice president became the party’s nominee, said she doesn’t support an EV mandate. It pointed to her casting of the tiebreaking vote for the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which provided subsidies and tax credits for EVs and created clean energy jobs in the state. Her supporters note that Trump risks alienating workers whose livelihoods depend on EVs.

Harris, however, did support a mandate five years ago when she first ran for president, reflecting the politics of her home state of California, which has a waiver to the Clean Air Act and has routinely pushed the federal government to enact more stringent rules. In the Senate, Harris co-sponsored legislation in May 2019 that would have created a federal standard demanding 50% of new vehicle sales be zero-emission in 2030 with the requirements ramping up to 100% by 2040.

