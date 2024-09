HEH: I Say, This ‘Diddy’ Fellow Seems Like A Bit Of A Scoundrel. “This is a moment for celebration. For so long, P. Diddy has gotten away with heinous crimes that tons of people knew about, from car bombs to assaults to sex crimes. It’s like P. Diddy was going for some kind of high score, trying to catch every possible crime like a Pokemon.”

“That tons of people knew about.”

“Everybody knew” about Epstein, too.