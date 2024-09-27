CALIFORNIA: Female Inmate’s Parole Revoked After Objecting To A Law That Allows Men To Take Over Women’s Prisons.

Quinn endured an uncomfortable invasion of her privacy on two occasions by a male inmate identifying as a transgender woman. In response, she filed a grievance against SB 132 – the Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act. This California law passed in 2020 allows fully intact men to be housed in female-only prisons by simply declaring a non-male gender.

Applying the situational skills taught by prison instructors and self-help groups when in alarming or dangerous circumstances, Cathleen Quinn filed a report on the male who carried out the inappropriate bathroom behavior. After filing this grievance, Quinn was hit with a wrongful verdict of “institutional misconduct,” ultimately causing her to lose her chance to return home. She was just three weeks away from parole when the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation took away her parole date, leaving her behind bars for another five years.