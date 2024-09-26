IT CERTAINLY SEEMS LIKE NETANYAHU RECENTLY GAVE MOSSAD A HUNTING LICENSE WITH NO BAG LIMIT:

Vahid Haddab, the Iranian Host of an Internet Program linked with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, revealed recently that Israel conducted a Covert Operation last month inside of Iran, which resulted in the Assassination of a Senior Iranian Figure and the Theft of several… pic.twitter.com/eF4sfvLE82 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 26, 2024

More to come, I’m sure.

Update: And another one down.