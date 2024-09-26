KRUISER: Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — NY Times Editorial Board Fills Its Diaper AGAIN. “This regurgitation of anti-Trump feelings should have been titled, ‘GUYS…WHY WON’T YOU LISTEN TO US?!?’ and been accompanied by a coupon to get a discount on tissues and adult diapers. It will be lapped up by the people who already hate Trump, but it’s a flimsy pitch to anyone out there who is still undecided.”