HILLEL NEUER:

I just took the floor now at the United Nations Human Rights Council:

Mr. President,

Today I come before the United Nations, to address a stark reality: our moral compass is faltering.

The West, once a bastion of justice, now hesitates when good triumphs over evil.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the response to Israel’s recent actions against Hezbollah, a terror group that has wreaked havoc on civilians for decades. Ask the Syrians — they will tell you.

And since October 8th, Hezbollah fired 9,000 missiles at the people of Israel, expelling 70,000 from their homes.

Israel, a small nation of 9 million, has taken a stand against barbarism. Its young soldiers are on the front lines in a battle that once would have united Western coalitions. Yet today, much of the West fails to support Israel in its existential fight against groups like Hezbollah and Hamas—both backed by Tehran, which tramples its own people, and races toward a nuclear bomb.

No less alarming is the West’s response. In Washington, we hear calls to avoid “escalation,” while in Europe, the UK’s David Lammy just said climate change is a greater threat than terrorism. Incredibly, some have turned against Israel entirely, condemning its efforts to defend itself.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a battle over land; it is a battle of civilization against tyranny. Hezbollah, armed with 150,000 missiles aimed at civilians, must be stopped. To criminalize Israel’s right to self-defense, while ignoring the atrocities of its enemies, is a grave injustice.

We must stand with Israel. We must stand for democracy, for the rule of law, and for the right of every nation to protect its people from terror.

I thank you.