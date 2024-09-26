GOOD GRIEF: Continental Gaslighting: EU Releases Alarming Report – Europe Is Too ‘White’ and ‘European.’

The report, which dropped yesterday, is an astounding masterpiece of projection and natural gas. Europe’s problems, the ECFR concludes, have nothing to do with the sacrosanct status of the European Union and their dictatorial, authoritarian wielding of power.

In point of fact, part of the problem – the disconnect, as the report moans – is what the authors attribute as the main drivers of populism and dissatisfaction with the European collective. These are mistakenly driving innocent young people away from appreciating the glory of continental unification aka EUROPEANISM.

WHAT IS THREATENING TO RUIN THE EUROPEANISM BORG

Of course, it’s nothing Brussels has done. It’s all because of too much “white” and too much of the national identity stuff.