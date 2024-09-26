MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Team Biden Can’t Understand How They Blew Middle East Peace, and I Can’t Stop Cry-Laughing. “‘This entire administration is naifs, weaklings, idiots, and Marxists,’ I posted at Instapundit earlier this week about a different Middle East report but today’s news proves that my estimation was entirely too optimistic.”
