NO SURPRISE, BUT: By now everyone is aware that NYC Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted of various federal fraud charges, and the Court just unsealed the indictment.

It’s full of the typical grift we’ve seen elsewhere in Big Blue Cities. (Kwame Kilpatrick, anybody?)

What I find annoying is that the MSM is playing “Guess That Party” again. For example, NBC’s report never uses the word “Democrat” once.

I can imagine the automatic excuse is “oh, everyone already knows he’s a Democrat.”

That’s not journalism.

BTW: A picture is worth 1,000 words: