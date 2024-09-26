ACCIDENTALLY? THEY WANT YOU COWED:
Holy shlit. Democrat delegate to the US House of Representatives accidentally says the quiet part out loud.
She admits the DOJ and FBI are weaponized to go after people with opposing views.
The DOJ and FBI "serve as a check against white nationalism, great replacement… pic.twitter.com/KRIVtAwCkM
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2024
Here’s a possibly tangentially related post concerning the charges NYC Mayor Eric Adams was just slapped with:
Be careful what you wish for, and pay very close attention to who’s celebrating loudest right now.
Hint: It’s not people with the best interests of the city at heart. I’ll have a full statement on the Adams situation soon, but the progressives who are salivating right now pose…
— Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) September 26, 2024
Abolish the FBI or, better yet, take off and nuke the entire J. Edgar Hoover building from orbit.