FACT CHECK: Interviewing Joe Biden ‘Like Having One of The Beatles at the Table.’

Joe Biden, nominal president of the United States, sat down with the ladies of The View for an interview on Wednesday. “It’s like having one of the Beatles at the table,” co-host Sarah Haines said as the audience roared and her colleagues cackled. Haines wasn’t entirely wrong, according to a Washington Free Beacon fact check. Biden doesn’t have much in common with the Beatles, but they’re both half-dead, half-octogenarian relics who haven’t accomplished anything of substance since the 1970s. We rate Haines’s claim “mostly true.”

Since the Beatles are now in the “let’s use AI to salvage ancient footage of the band and isolate John’s voice from his mid-’70s demos to generate new product” phase of their corporate existence, and Biden is a withered holographic husk of a man in 2024, I’ll allow it as well.