GREAT MOMENTS IN MESSAGE DISCIPLINE: Kamala Harris ridiculed after urging Americans to move on from ‘failed policies:’ ‘New Trump ad just dropped.’

—The New York Post, today.

Joe Biden yesterday on The View:

BIDEN: "As Vice President, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy." pic.twitter.com/Uat7jXWNrO

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 25, 2024