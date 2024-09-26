September 26, 2024

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: RFK Jr Wants to Get into Your Pantries. “Former Democrat longshot presidential contender — hell, former Democrat — Robert F. Kennedy wants to get into your pantries and make everything better. That’s ‘pantries’ with an R, I swear, even though this is a Kennedy we’re talking about.”

Posted at 1:16 pm by Stephen Green