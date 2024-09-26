WOKE FOREST: It’s not surprising at this point that some moral imbeciles at a prominent university would invite a supporter of Palestinian terrorists to speak on the anniversary of the October 7 atrocities. It’s not even surprising that it would happen at a relatively conservative campus like Wake Forest. It is surprising, and outrageous, that the event would be sponsored by several academic departments, giving the event an official university imprimatur. Academic departments are agents of the university administration, and Wake needs to put a stop to this. Note the university’s name on the bottom of the flyer, suggesting official endorsement. And what is the National Endowment for the Humanities doing providing funding for this?

