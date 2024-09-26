THE KIDS ARE NOT ALL RIGHT: ASU Snowflakes Melt Down at Sight of MAGA Hats. “These are young lefties we’re talking about here and, when it comes to the slightest exposure to differing viewpoints, they’re like the Boy in the Bubble getting shoved into the basement of a Wuhan virus lab that just failed its third consecutive safety inspection.”
