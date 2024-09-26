KRUISER: Apocalypse No — Resisting the Dems’ Attempts to Make Us Despair. “There is a heaviness to politics in the best of times. The deep divide that mainstream media hacks like to portray as unique to the Trump years has actually been plaguing us since the turn of the century. Bush vs. Gore in 2000 turned the Democrats into election deniers and got them more focused than ever on what kind of un-American anomalies they could brew up in their election interference witches cauldron.”