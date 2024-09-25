TOMORROW’S POSTMORTEMS TODAY! Presidential Election Pre-Postmortem:
I decided to write my November 2024 election postmortem in early September so I can stop listening to political coverage and focus, instead, on mowing the lawn, cleaning out drawers, and making some more coffee. As soon as a winner has been declared (i.e., sometime between November 5 and January 6), simply print off this article and, between each pair of brackets, cross out the left-hand entry if Harris has won, or the right-hand entry if Trump has won.
THE 2024 ELECTION IS OVER and [Donald Trump // Kamala Harris] has won. Or, perhaps it’s more correct to say that [Kamala Harris // Donald Trump] has lostthe election, because after [Trump’s // Harris’s] stumbling, error-ridden campaign, it seems inappropriate to describe [him // her] as a “winner.” It was obvious from August on that [Trump // Harris] would defeat [Harris // Trump], and it’s astounding how wrong the political experts’ predictions proved to be.
Heh, indeed. Read the whole thing.™
(Via SDA.)