I decided to write my November 2024 election postmortem in early September so I can stop listening to political coverage and focus, instead, on mowing the lawn, cleaning out drawers, and making some more coffee. As soon as a winner has been declared (i.e., sometime between November 5 and January 6), simply print off this article and, between each pair of brackets, cross out the left-hand entry if Harris has won, or the right-hand entry if Trump has won.