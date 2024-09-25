ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Eric Adams becomes first sitting NYC mayor to be indicted by grand jury in historic federal probe: sources. “Details about the exact accusations remained unclear, but are believed to be connected to allegations of the Turkish government illegally funneling money into his mayoral campaign, according to sources. It’s also uncertain how the indictment is related to a sweeping set of Sept. 4 raids that targeted several high-profile Adams administration officials, which sent City Hall into a weeks-long tailspin as news reports emerged of investigations focused on alleged corruption by the mayor’s inner circle.”

UPDATE: “Foreign interference in our elections? It seems like pretty small beer, especially given that the Iranian mullahs may be trying to assassinate Donald Trump. That’s what I call election interference.”

MORE: (P)resident Biden, always the last to know: