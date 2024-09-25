IT DOESN’T FEEL PITY, OR REMORSE, OR FEAR, AND IT ABSOLUTELY WILL NOT STOP, EVER, UNTIL YOU ARE DEAD: Terminator director recruited by British rival to OpenAI in bid to woo Hollywood.

James Cameron, the creator of The Terminator franchise, has joined forces with a British start-up developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology as it seeks to win over Hollywood.

The veteran filmmaker, who once said that AI could one day do his job, has been appointed to the board of Stability AI, which develops tools for creating images and videos using algorithms.

The appointment comes amid fears among actors, writers and animators that AI bots, which can generate photorealistic videos or mimic voices, could eventually replace them.

A wave of Hollywood actors strikes last year paralysed the film and television industry amid fears their work could be replaced by machines.

Mr Cameron, who also directed Titanic and Avatar and won critical acclaim for his use of visual effects and computer generated imagery, joins Stability AI weeks after it secured critical funding and underwent a major executive reshuffle.