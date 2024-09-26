KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Joe Biden Goes Off-Leash to Help Write a Campaign Ad for Trump. “Perhaps they just needed to get him out of the way for a while so that DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden could run another Cabinet meeting. For some reason, Joe Biden’s handlers decided to juice him up with an Adderall cocktail and let him babble with the shrieking harridans on ‘The View.’ That was a real heavyweight intellectual roundtable. When you divvy up one brain cell among that many people, it’s rough to watch.”