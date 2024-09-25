BIDENOMICS: Austin’s Unemployment Rate: A Data Point. “The official Austin unemployment rate is 3.6%. But having just attended a job fair at an area Texas Workforce Commission which was geared toward older workers, I can give you firsthand evidence that things are a lot worse than official statistics let on, because that place was slammed.”

Austin is one of the country’s comparative hotspots, too.

Previously: VP Harris helped create ‘Bidenomics,’ White House says.

It’s almost as though Bidenomics isn’t working and the White House is trying to hamstring Harris with it.