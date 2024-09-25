GRIFT AS USUAL: Nancy Pelosi’s husband sold more than $500K in Visa stock ahead of DOJ action. “The X account “Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker” flagged the trade on Tuesday, the same day the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Visa, alleging that the company maintained an illegal monopoly over the U.S. debit card market.”

The VodkaPundit Plan™ is to implement a capital gains tax of 100% on returns earned by politicians and their families in excess of the 7% annual return that private investors hope to make.

Paying your fair share is patriotic, I’m told, and what could be more patriotic than financial solidarity with your constituents?