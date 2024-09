GOOD LORD:

NEW: In a multi day operation on Nantucket Island, ICE’s Boston office announces they arrested four illegal aliens who are charged with raping or sexually assaulting Nantucket children or residents – all of whom were released from local custody despite the serious charges.

