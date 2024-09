HER POSITIONS EVOLVE ALONG WITH THE NEEDS OF THE PARTY:

🚹Kamala wants to abolish the filibuster, but here's the letter she signed as Senator pledging to support the filibuster to ensure the Senate "continues to serve as the world's greatest deliberative body."

Her word is meaningless.

She'll say anything to get elected. pic.twitter.com/XzDY4ZfJ8S

— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 24, 2024