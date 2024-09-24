WOEING: FAA boss: Boeing faces yearslong safety culture change.

In response to an FAA request, Boeing earlier this year provided the agency with a comprehensive action plan to address quality issues following the door-plug blowout on a Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines flight. But that plan doesn’t end the FAA’s increased oversight of Boeing and its suppliers, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said at a House Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation panel.

“There must be a shift in the company’s safety culture to holistically address its systemic quality assurance and production issues,” Whitaker said during his prepared remarks. “Our goal is to make sure Boeing implements the necessary changes and has the right tools in place to sustain those changes in the long term.”

Boeing declined to comment on Whitaker’s and lawmakers’ remarks. The company is dealing with an ongoing work stoppage from 33,000 Machinists, whose strike began Sept. 13 after they voted down a tentative contract. Boeing substantially raised its contract offer Monday in an effort to end the strike. The aviation giant also faces an ongoing criminal probe, lawsuits and federal investigation related to the Alaska incident.

Whitaker said the FAA is following the strike, to which Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, interjected “you’re not the only one.”

Boeing’s plan includes, in part, increased employee training and enhanced reporting systems that encourage workers to report concerns; decrease in “traveled work” so work happens in the correct sequence; and greater supplier oversight.